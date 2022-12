Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: 'Have a look at that!' - Britian's Mark Stewart wins thrilling scratch race

Britain’s Mark Stewart gave himself a chance of winning he Men’s Endurance title after brilliantly winning the scratch race from a bunch sprint. Sebastian Mora, in the leaders jersey, went for it with four laps to go, but was caught by the pack and it was Stewart who crossed the line first to the delight of his home crowd in London.

00:02:27, 44 minutes ago