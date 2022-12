Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: 'I'm exhausted!' - Mathilde Gros reacts to Women's Sprint league title

Mathilde Gros reacted to her impressive Women’s Sprint league victory that she wrapped up before the final of the individual sprint in London. Nevertheless, Gros went on to beat Kelsey Mitchell in the final, underlining her dominance for most of the 2022 UCI Track Champions League campaign. You can watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+.

00:04:03, an hour ago