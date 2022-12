Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: 'I thought don't mess around!' - Katie Archibald to try to beat Jennifer Valente in final races

Katie Archibald discussed her defeat to Jennifer Valente after a rollercoaster ride at the 2022 Track Champions League. Archibald beat Valente in the scratch and elimination races on the final night but it wasn't enough to defend her title as she lost by just three points to the American. You can watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+.

00:03:42, an hour ago