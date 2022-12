Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: 'It's been brilliant!' - Laura Kenny on Katie Archibald v Jennifer Valente

Laura Kenny gave her thoughts on the Women’s Endurance battle between Katie Archibald and Jennifer Valente going into the final round of the 2022 Track Champions League in London. Valente has an eight-point lead to defence, with Archibald looking to hit back and produce something special in front of her home crowd.

00:01:27, 11 minutes ago