Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: 'It's surreal' - Matthew Richardson on winning Men's Sprint league

Matthew Richardson was joined by his partner Pauline Grabosh to talk through his spectacular battle with Harrie Lavreysen at this year's Track Champions League. Just two points separated Richardson and Lavreyson as they won every single sprint event and delived some thrilling finishes across the four weeks of racing in Europe.

00:06:08, an hour ago