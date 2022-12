Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: ‘It’s insane’ – Britain’s Sophie Lewis on racing in London

Sophie Lewis opened up on the excitement of racing at the Lee Valley Velodrome in London as the 2022 UCI Track Champions League reaches its climax. Lewis won the scratch race in St-Qquentin en-Yvelines and is hoping to put on a show in front of her home crowd on Saturday night after two quiet performances in the penultimate round on Friday.

00:02:14, 2 hours ago