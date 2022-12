Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: Martha Bayona wins women's kerin as Mathilde Gros finishes last but one step closer to title

Martha Bayona beat Shanne Braspennincx in the women's kerin final as series leader Mathilde Gros appeared to tactically save her legs. Gros now leads Braspennincx by eight points after her closest challenger coming into the night, Kelsey Mitchell, was surprisingly knocked out in the heats in London. You can watch the final night live and on demand in discovery+.

