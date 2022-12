Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: Mathilde Gros becomes the champion with semi-final sprint win

Mathilde Gros won her semi-final of the women’s individual sprint which confirmed her status as the 2022 Women’s Sprint league champion after a dominant performance. Gros also booked herself a place in the final against Canada's Kelsey Mitchell in London. You can watch the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:45, an hour ago