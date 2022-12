Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: Matthew Richardson avoids big scare by sneaking through sprint heat in London

Matthew Richardson avoided a big scare when he narrowly made it through his heat by pipping Thailand’s Jai Angsuthasawit on the line. Had Richardson not finished first, it would have given Harrie Lavreysen a huge advantage in the battle to win the Men’s Sprint league title as the pair go head to head on the final night of racing in London.

