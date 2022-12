Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: 'My that was close!' - Harrie Lavreysen powers his way to the final

Harrie Lavreysen was made to work hard in his individual sprint semi-final, but came around the top of Kevin Quintero and Stefan Botticher to set up a fifth consecutive clash between himself and Matthew Richardson. The UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+.

