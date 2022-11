Cycling - Track

Track Champions League star Sophie Capewell urges people to 'talk about' periods in sport - 'it was always taboo'

"It was always taboo," Sophie Capewell told Eurosport when discussing the impacts of periods for women in sport. The British cyclist is a big supporter of a campaign that seeks to ensure that people are honest, open and understanding about the issue. Capewell would like to see more knowledge and power going forward in what can be done to better support women in sport.

00:02:16, an hour ago