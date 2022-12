Cycling - Track

Track Champions League: 'The best year I could hope for' - Jennifer Valente reacts to becoming Endurance champion

Jennifer Valente says winning the Track Champions League caps off the best way to finish off 2022 after she also became world champion. Valente beat Katie Archibald to the title after a huge battle over the five rounds. Archibald won the elimination's race but Valente's second place was enough for her to become the new champion.

00:01:18, 2 hours ago