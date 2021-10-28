The UCI Track Champions League returns for a second season in 2022, with the world’s top riders set to descend on the velodrome once more.

All four defending champions are back to target the double, meaning fans can look forward to seeing Katie Archibald (Great Britain), Gavin Hoover (USA), Emma Hinze (Germany) and Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands) tussling it out for Endurance and Sprint honours again.

Archibald is joined by British team-mate Laura Kenny in the women’s Endurance field . One of the most decorated athletes to ever grace the sport, Kenny has achieved no less than five Olympic golds, seven rainbow jerseys and 14 European titles in her impressive career to date.

In total, 72 athletes (36 men and 36 women) will compete for equal prize money across five short-format, high-adrenaline meetings.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE UCI TRACK CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?

You can watch all of the action live on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

WHEN IS IT?

The 2022 series takes place over five rounds across four countries, with each meeting condensed into a fast-paced programme.

Round 1: Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 12 November

Mallorca, Spain – Saturday 12 November Round 2: Berlin, Germany – Saturday 19 November

Berlin, Germany – Saturday 19 November Round 3: Paris, France – Saturday 26 November

Paris, France – Saturday 26 November Round 4: London, UK – Friday 2 December

London, UK – Friday 2 December Round 5: London, UK – Saturday 3 December

SO HOW DOES IT WORK?

Both the men’s and women’s leagues are split in two, creating a Sprint Championship and Endurance Championship for each. Each league will see 18 riders compete for glory.

SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP

The league is stripped down to cycling’s two most exciting sprint formats.

Keirin: The two fastest riders from three heats will qualify for a six-athlete final.

The two fastest riders from three heats will qualify for a six-athlete final. Sprint: Heats of three riders will culminate in a head-to-head final.

UCI Track Champions League 2021: The best of the Sprint action

ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

Again, it’s boiled down to the two races that promise the most drama, but this time with all the riders competing at the same time.

Scratch race: A shorter, faster version than deployed at other events.

A shorter, faster version than deployed at other events. Elimination race: One rider eliminated every two laps until just one remains.

HOW DO YOU WIN?

Riders score points in every race for every position – so every point matters. Results are tallied up in the respective leagues, leaving four champions (men’s sprint and endurance; women’s sprint and endurance) after the final round in London on December 3.

WHO HAS QUALIFIED?

Selection is determined by a range of criteria including results at recent major events. Previous palmarès and general status in the sport are also considered. Stay tuned for further rider announcements – more athletes will be announced after the UCI Track Cycling World Championships

The full list of riders to earn their golden tickets are:

MEN’S SPRINT

Pre-qualified athletes:

Harrie Lavreysen (Netherlands)

Stefan Botticher (Germany)

Shinji Nakano (Japan) [replaced the injured Nicholas Paul (Trinidad & Tobago)]

Kevin Quintero (Colombia)

Matthew Richardson (Australia)

Mikhail Yakovlev (Israel)

Rest of selections to follow

WOMEN’S SPRINT

Pre-qualified athletes:

Emma Hinze (Germany)

Lea Friedrich (Germany)

Mathilde Gros (France)

Shanne Braspennincx (Netherlands)

Kelsey Mitchell (Canada)

Martha Bayona (Colombia)

Rest of selections to follow

MEN’S ENDURANCE

Pre-qualified athletes:

Gavin Hoover (USA)

Roy Eefting (Netherlands)

Benjamin Thomas (France)

Matthijs Buchli (Netherlands)

Sebastian Mora (Spain)

Michele Scartezzini (Italy)

Rest of selections to follow

WOMEN’S ENDURANCE

Pre-qualified athletes:

Katie Archibald (Great Britain)

Laura Kenny (Great Britain)

Rachele Barbieri (Italy)

Martina Fidanza (Italy)

Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan)

Anita Stenberg (Norway)

Rest of selections to follow

- - -

