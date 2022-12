Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: 'A huge moment!' - Matthew Richardson wins kerin as Harrie Lavreysen is only fourth

Matthew Richardson won the men’s kerin at the fourth round of the 2022 UCI Track Champions League, but it was Harrie Lavreysen’s fourth place that was the big story. It was the first time Lavreysen has finished outside of the top two in the series so far and it meant Richardson was the new leader. Watch the UCI Track Champions League all live and on demand on discovery+.

