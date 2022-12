Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: Chris Hoy and Adam Blythe explain why Katie Archibald was not at her best

It looked like Katie Archibald had completely an amazing comeback when she went into the lead of the Women’s Endurance following her second place in the scratch race. But a disappointing performance in the elimination race has left her eight points behind American Jennifer Valente. Eurosport pundits Chris Hoy and Adam Blythe discuss what went wrong.

00:04:13, an hour ago