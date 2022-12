Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: Chris Hoy says he ‘can’t see Katie Archibald losing’ out to Jennifer Valente

Chris Hoy, Joanna Rowsell and Adam Blythe discuss the battle in the Women’s Endurance between Katie Archibald and Jennifer Valente with two rounds to go. Valente leads Archibald by a single point heading into the final events in London where the latter will be racing on home soil at the Lee Valley Velodrome, so will have the support of the crowd.

00:02:59, an hour ago