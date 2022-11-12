Premium Cycling Track UCI Track Champions League 17:30-21:30

The UCI Track Champions League is back

Archibald returns to defend her title from the inaugural series of the innovative and trailblazing event, and this time around she will be joined by her good friend and former GB team-mate Kenny and a wave of new talent making their debuts.

Kenny will be joining current champion Archibald, who continues her return to the track following time out from racing in 2022, with the pair being good friends and former team-mates for Great Britain.

When her participation was confirmed, Kenny said: “I’m really looking forward to competing in my first UCI Track Champions League.

"I felt like a fan when I was watching it last season and every round was packed with exciting and spectacular racing.

“The new format and high-tech presentation that the series brings has taken track cycling to a whole new level and I can’t wait to be part of it.”

Other new talents joining the legendary British duo on the women’s roster are reigning UCI world and Olympic champion Jennifer Valente (USA), two-time European champion Rachele Barbieri (Italy), current UCI World Scratch champion Martina Fidanza (Italy), and multiple Junior UCI world champion Tsuyaka Uchino (Japan). reigning European Scratch champion Anita Stenberg (Norway) is also returning to fight for the title after missing out in 2021.

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party.

