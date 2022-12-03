Advertisement
Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: Harrie Lavreysen pips Matthew Richardson in thrilling sprint final in London

Harrie Lavreysen edged out Matthew Richards in a thrilling individual sprint final that went down to the wire in the penultimate round of the 2022 UCI Track Champions League. The race involved two rare track stands and a close finish in front of a packed London crowd as the world's two best sprinters went head to head. They will battle for the Men's Sprint title on Saturday live on discovery+.

00:02:36, an hour ago

