Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: 'Huge victory' for Steffie Van Der Peet as Mathilde Gros fades in kerin

Steffie Van Der Peet took an excellent win in the women's kerin from Kelsey Mitchell, as Mathilde Gros surprisingly finished last. The result means Gros' lead has cut to nine points which still makes her the big favourite to win the Women's Sprint UCI Track Champions League title on Saturday in London. Watch the Track Champions League all live and on demand on discovery+.

00:02:38, 2 hours ago