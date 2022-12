Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: Katie Archibald says she is ‘in pain’ after taking lead of Women’s Endurance

Katie Archibald says she is “in pain” after finishing second in the scratch race while main rival Jennifer Valente was fourth in London. The result means Archibald has completed her comeback, from a surprise early elimination in Mallorca, by taking top spot in the women's endurance standings, and now needs to hold on in the final three events to defend her title from last year.

00:01:43, an hour ago