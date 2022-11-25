All eyes will be on the Velodrome National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines for the third round of the UCI Track Champions League this weekend.

With two thrilling rounds already in the bag, the track on the outskirts of Paris will hope to host another as the world’s best cyclists descend on France.

Heading into the meeting, Martha Bayona of Colombia leads the women’s Sprint League after round two in Berlin, while Jennifer Valente of the USA tops the women’s Endurance League.

Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen heads the men’s Sprint League as he looks to defend the title he won in 2021, while Canada’s Mathias Guillemette moved to the top of the Men’s Endurance standings last weekend.

As they descend on the French venue, the leading riders have provided their thoughts ahead of another highly-anticipated weekend of action.

‘I hope to win the sprint this time’ - Lavreysen

“I’m really looking forward to racing at the Velodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines on Saturday. My first elite race took place there at the 2016 UEC European Track Championships, and I also won two gold medals there at this year’s Tissot UCI Track World Championships, so I have many happy memories.

“I was really happy with the racing in Berlin last Saturday, and I’m looking forward to Round 3. I hope to win the sprint this time because Matthew Richardson has beaten me in the previous two rounds, and it’s always nice to compete against him.”

‘I hope this beautiful story will continue’ - Bayona

“Although I prepared very well for this year’s UCI Track Champions League, I never expected to be leading the Sprint League after Round 2. When someone came over and told me I was leading, it was a really happy moment for me.

“I will try my best to keep the leader’s blue jersey until the end, and I hope this beautiful story will continue with more good news as we head into Round 3 at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.”

‘A bit of pressure wearing the blue jersey’ - Guillemette

“The UCI Track Champions League series has been great so far. The racing is fun, there are more spectators than I’m used to, and I love it.

“Going into Round 3, I’ll feel a bit of pressure wearing the blue jersey, so we’ll see how it goes. For both the elimination and scratch races, I’ll ride the same as I always do, and just try to defend my lead heading into London.”

‘A lot of opportunities to gain and lose points’ - Valente

“I’m certainly going to stick to the plan in Round 3, keeping it consistent across both the scratch and elimination races. I’m going to ride each event as if it’s an individual race and do the best I can.

“Overall, we’re having fun and racing well, and Round 3 will be great. Katie Archibald is looking super strong but I’m still watching all the other riders as well. There’s a lot of opportunities to gain and lose points, so you can’t really be watching just one person.”

