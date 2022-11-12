Maggie Coles-Lyster says last year’s UCI Track Champions League was “unlike anything” she had raced before and has “a lot more confidence” going into this year’s event.

Coles-Lyster finished fourth overall in the Women’s Endurance League after winning the Scratch Race in Mallorca before having two mixed events in London.

The second edition of the Track Champions League begins on November 12, where Coles-Lyster will be hoping to challenge the likes of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald

“It surpassed all of my expectations,” Coles-Lyster told Eurosport. “It was unlike anything I had ever raced before.

“It's just like, ‘It's bike racing’ is what I came away from it saying. This is what all bike racing should be.

“Just exhilarating atmospheres, riders who want to beat each other up and win. It was the most exciting track racing I've ever done in my life.

“You have to think, even the most experienced bike racers have to think because you never know what's going to be thrown at you.

“You take racers away from their nations and the other riders are all you have for friends for that whole month of racing so you get different levels of friendship with these people.”

The endurance riders battle it out over a scratch race and elimination race at each round, collecting points in a bid to become champion.

The scratch race is just 20 laps, which is shorter than what the riders face at other track cycling events during the year.

“I think that one really, really changes it up for the endurance riders and having just the two races that are a bit shorter, and have an hour between them, also challenges endurance riders in a different way,” explained Coles-Lyster.

“You kind of have to adapt more of a sprinter's brain because it's different tactics than just who has the best aerobic system and who can last the longest throughout all the races."

Coles-Lyster has had a strong 2022, winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games and was crowned American Criterium Cup champion.

The 23-year-old feels she is a more developed bike rider 12 months on from the inaugural UCI Track Champions League.

“I have a lot more confidence than I had going into the racing last year,” she added. “I have results behind me.

“I know what I need to do in a sprint to win a race and I know where I belong. I think those kind of elements for me are the biggest keys that will help me move forward and be even better this year.”

