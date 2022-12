Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: Matthew Richardson reacts to thrilling night of sprinting as he takes leaders jersey

Matthew Richardson has revealed he didn’t expect to be wearing the leaders jersey going into the final round of the UCI Track Champions League. Richardson took a stunning win in the kerin in London, while his main rival Harrie Lavreysen was down in fourth. He lost out to the Dutchman in the individual sprint, but takes a two-point lead going into Saturday.

00:01:38, an hour ago