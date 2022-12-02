Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: ‘Race of the night’ – Olena Starikova beats Mathilde Gros to take‘sensational’ sprint win

Olena Starikova produced a sensational performance to beat women’s sprint leader Mathilde Gros in the individual sprint in London. It was one of the races of a thrilling night at the penultimate round of the UCI Track Champions League at the Lee Valley Velodrome. The UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live in discovery+.

