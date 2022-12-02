Advertisement
Ad
Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: ‘Race of the night’ – Olena Starikova beats Mathilde Gros to take‘sensational’ sprint win

Olena Starikova produced a sensational performance to beat women’s sprint leader Mathilde Gros in the individual sprint in London. It was one of the races of a thrilling night at the penultimate round of the UCI Track Champions League at the Lee Valley Velodrome. The UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live in discovery+.

00:01:31, 4 minutes ago

Related

‘Race of the night’ – Starikova takes ‘sensational’ sprint win
UCI Track Champions League

‘Race of the night’ – Starikova takes ‘sensational’ sprint win

00:01:31

'A huge moment!' - Richardson wins kerin as Lavreysen is only fourth
UCI Track Champions League

'A huge moment!' - Richardson wins kerin as Lavreysen is only fourth

00:01:59

Britain's Perrett wins men's scratch race to delight of home crowd
UCI Track Champions League

Britain's Perrett wins men's scratch race to delight of home crowd

00:02:46

‘I can’t see Archibald losing’ - Hoy on Women's Endurance
UCI Track Champions League

‘I can’t see Archibald losing’ - Hoy on Women's Endurance

00:02:59

‘Emotions will get involved’ – Hoy, Rowsell and Blythe preview penultimate round
UCI Track Champions League

‘Emotions will get involved’ – Hoy, Rowsell and Blythe preview penultimate round

00:02:07

Track Champions League recap - Round three drama as Archibald wins again
UCI Track Champions League

Track Champions League recap - Round three drama as Archibald wins again

00:02:59

'They are so closely matched' - Orla, Adam and Joanna on the Lavreysen-Richardson rivalry
UCI Track Champions League

'They are so closely matched' - Orla, Adam and Joanna on the Lavreysen-Richardson rivalry

00:04:31

'I had to dig deep' - Wood reacts to Elimination race victory in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
UCI Track Champions League

'I had to dig deep' - Wood reacts to Elimination race victory in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

00:03:30

‘Brilliantly done!’ – Wood wins elimination race, has words with Guillemette after
UCI Track Champions League

‘Brilliantly done!’ – Wood wins elimination race, has words with Guillemette after

00:03:43

‘Glory at home!’ – Gros roars into leader’s jersey with sprint win
UCI Track Champions League

‘Glory at home!’ – Gros roars into leader’s jersey with sprint win

00:01:46

More Cycling - Track

‘Race of the night’ – Starikova takes ‘sensational’ sprint win
UCI Track Champions League

‘Race of the night’ – Starikova takes ‘sensational’ sprint win

00:01:31

'A huge moment!' - Richardson wins kerin as Lavreysen is only fourth
UCI Track Champions League

'A huge moment!' - Richardson wins kerin as Lavreysen is only fourth

00:01:59

Britain's Perrett wins men's scratch race to delight of home crowd
UCI Track Champions League

Britain's Perrett wins men's scratch race to delight of home crowd

00:02:46

‘I can’t see Archibald losing’ - Hoy on Women's Endurance
UCI Track Champions League

‘I can’t see Archibald losing’ - Hoy on Women's Endurance

00:02:59

‘Emotions will get involved’ – Hoy, Rowsell and Blythe preview penultimate round
UCI Track Champions League

‘Emotions will get involved’ – Hoy, Rowsell and Blythe preview penultimate round

00:02:07

Track Champions League recap - Round three drama as Archibald wins again
UCI Track Champions League

Track Champions League recap - Round three drama as Archibald wins again

00:02:59

'They are so closely matched' - Orla, Adam and Joanna on the Lavreysen-Richardson rivalry
UCI Track Champions League

'They are so closely matched' - Orla, Adam and Joanna on the Lavreysen-Richardson rivalry

00:04:31

'I had to dig deep' - Wood reacts to Elimination race victory in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
UCI Track Champions League

'I had to dig deep' - Wood reacts to Elimination race victory in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

00:03:30

‘Brilliantly done!’ – Wood wins elimination race, has words with Guillemette after
UCI Track Champions League

‘Brilliantly done!’ – Wood wins elimination race, has words with Guillemette after

00:03:43

‘Glory at home!’ – Gros roars into leader’s jersey with sprint win
UCI Track Champions League

‘Glory at home!’ – Gros roars into leader’s jersey with sprint win

00:01:46