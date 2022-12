Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: Will Perrett wins men’s scratch race from a breakaway in front of home crowd

Great Britain’s Will Perrett won the men’s scratch race from a two-man breakaway in London as he beat Germany’s Mortiz Malcharek in a sprint. It means all the British men's endurance riders have won a race at this year's UCI Track Champions League. The UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand in discovery+.

00:02:46, an hour ago