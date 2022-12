Cycling - Track

UCI Track Champions League: William Perrett gives funny interview to Chris Hoy, Adam Blythe and Orla Chennaoui

Will Perrett gave a very open and funny interview to Eurosport after his impressive win in the men’s scratch race in London. Perrett talked through his celebration following the victory and what he might do in the future should he have another first place. The UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live on discovery+.

00:05:00, 38 minutes ago