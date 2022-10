Cycling - Track

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports partner with Infinite Reality to preview metaverse experience at Track Champions League

A multi-year international partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and Infinite Reality will explore new ways to harness Web3 technology and create immersive experiences to engage fans. Discovery Sports Events and Infinite Reality are set to preview the initial metaverse experience and virtual content during the UCI Track Champions League in December.

