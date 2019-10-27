Viviani and Consonni pip Cavendish and Doull at Six Day, Archibald and Evans dominate

Mark Cavendish and Owain Doull took a narrow lead into the final day of the London event but the Italian pairing of Viviani and Consonni sprinted to victory on a dramatic last day of racing.

Consonni put the Italians in the box seat, beating Cavendish in the penultimate sprint in the Final Madison Chase to leave the British pair with the slimmest of chances of victory, simultaneously requiring all 10 points in the final sprint and their Italian counterparts not to point score.

Viviani produced a brilliant final burst, however, to ensure he and Consonni took victory on their first outing as a pairing.

Video - Watch: Viviani breaks Cavendish and Doull's hearts to win Six Day London 03:43

“I only raced with Simone for the first time last week and we have a great relationship, we always hear what each other are saying,” said Viviani afterwards.

“We have the Madison in the Olympics next year and this is the start of our sporting relationship."

In the women's event, Archibald and Evans completed a dominant showing on the final day of competition to seal the Elite Women’s crown.

Katie Archibald of Great Britain on her way to winning the Elimination during Day Four of the London Six Day Race at Lee Valley Velopark Velodrome on October 25, 2019 in London, England.Getty Images

The British pair came into the final day of the event with a 14-point advantage over GB colleagues Elinor Barker and Laura Kenny.

Video - Archibald and Evans clinch Six Day glory on home track 03:12

And after the completion of the final day events - the scratch race and a 20km Final Chase – the Scottish pair coasted to the title with 257 points, some 59 clear of Barker and Kenny.

“It’s been a lot of fun, it’s been fantastic support every night and we’ve had a great time,” Evans told the Six Day official website.

“We love it. For us it’s not the same pressure as a World Cup but there’s still pressure because whenever you get on a start line you want to do well.

“Especially when there’s such a big crowd, you want to put on a performance and give them something to cheer about.”

British athletes swept the podium, with Barker and Kenny second on 198 points and Emily Nelson and Manon Lloyd third with 158.