Cycling - Track

Women's Tour Stage Five highlights - Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM claims victory in Clacton-on-Sea

Highlights as Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM claimed Stage 5 at The Women’s Tour on Friday afternoon in Clacton-on-Sea, with her sprint victory making it her second consecutive stage win. Wiebes won as she broke through ahead in the bunch sprint, finishing well ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Marjolein van 't Geloof (Drops-Le Col s/b Tempur).

00:04:49, an hour ago