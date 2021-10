Cycling - Track

‘Ethan Hayter has left his rivals behind!’ – Watch moment Brit makes decisive move to win omnium title

Great Britain's Hayter became the first rider from his country to win the men's omnium event in over 10 years when he took the rainbow jersey in France at this season's UCI World Track Championships. Stream the UCI World Track Championship and the Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+

00:00:15, 10 minutes ago