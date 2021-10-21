Great Britain secured two bronze medals in the early events in Roubaix at the UCI World Track championships.

Team pursuit Men’s final

Great Britain took on Denmark for the bronze medal in Roubaix, while Italy faced France to decide the winner. The British team ran out comfortable winners when they put in a time of 3:51.205, almost two seconds clear of the Danish side.

In the final, France pushed as hard as they could but ended up overcooking their attempt and faded towards the end of the race as Italy ran out winners with Filippo Ganna putting in a crucial late intervention with the medals in the balance. The win was the Italian team’s first world title in the men’s event for 14 years.

Men’s scratch final

France were able to follow up that disappointment with a win in the men’s scratch race, as Donavan Grondin claimed gold.

Britain claimed another bronze medal, as Rhys Britton came through behind 21-year-old Belgian Dens Tuur.

