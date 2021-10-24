Cycling - Track

World Championships - Britain's Katie Archibald takes stunning silver behind Kopecky in women’s points race

Katie Archibald earned 72 points with her second-place finish in the women’s points race at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in France. The 27-year-old was beaten to first place by Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky, whilst Kristen Wild ended her competitive career with a bronze medal. Stream the UCI Track Champions League live and on demand on discovery+

00:03:31, an hour ago