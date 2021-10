Cycling - Track

World Track Championship 2021 - ‘It is difficult to find the words’ – Ethan Hayter powers to omnium win at worlds

Ethan Hayter became the first Briton to win the men's omnium since 2010 at the UCI World Track Championships in Roubaix.

00:03:17, 21 minutes ago