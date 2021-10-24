Great Britain’s Katie Archibald tasted success at Roubiax 2021 with a silver medal in the women’s points race.

She finished runner-up behind newly crowned 2021 UCI Track World Champion Lotte Kopecky who claimed gold in the 20-woman race.

Archibald managed to gain a lap before an explosive finish from Kopecky sealed gold and Belgium’s first rainbow jersey.

A tearful Kristen Wild rode the last race of her career as she finished third and secured bronze to add to her impressive medal haul spanning over a 17-year career.

