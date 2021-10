Cycling - Track

World Track Championship 2021 - ‘Oh my goodness!’ – Lea Friedrich ‘flies’ around last corner to defend world title

Gold went to Germany's Lea Friedrich in a time of 33.057s in the 500 metre time trial, and silver was taken by Russia's Anastasiia Voinova, who came in +0.106s behind Friedrich. Daria Shmeleva, also of Russia, made up the podium.

00:01:37, 32 minutes ago