Cycling - Track

Hetty van de Wouw left in tears after being barred from medal showdown at Track Cycling World Championships

The Dutch missed out on a medal in the women’s sprint at the Track Cycling World Championships in bizarre circumstances on Thursday, after rider Hetty van de Wouw was substituted out the team just moments before the start due to an administrative error. Stream the Track Cycling World Championships live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

00:02:41, an hour ago