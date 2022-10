Cycling - Track

‘Phenomenal!’ – Neah Evans snatches gold in points race at Track Cycling World Championships

Neah Evans won her first major gold medal at the 2022 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in the women's point race. From the first sprint, Evans was pushing and had ensured herself a podium spot as the race went on. In the second half of the race, Julie Leth seemed to have one hand on gold, but Evans was able to power through and take the top spot.

