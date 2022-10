Cycling - Track

'That is absolutely remarkable!' - Germany break own world record for second time in the same evening

Watch Germany take gold in the Team Sprint and in doing so break their own world record for the second time that evening at the Track World Championships.

00:01:24, an hour ago