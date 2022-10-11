The UCI Track Cycling World Championships 2022 begin on Wednesday in Paris, with Great Britain sending nine riders across their men's and women's squads as they bid to win the treasured rainbow colours.

Eleven disciplines will be held at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, with those being: team pursuit, individual pursuit, keirin, time trial, points race, scratch race, elimination race, sprint, team sprint, omnium and Madison.

The competition is held annually, and features both a men's and women's programme.

Here's your guide on how to follow all the action, which will be live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk between October 12-16.

When do the Track World Championships take place?

The Track World Championships are this year being held between October 12-16, 2022.

Where are the Track World Championships being held?

The Track World Championships are taking place at the Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, on the south-west outskirts of Paris. It's the second time in succession that France has hosted the event, with the 2021 edition being held in Roubaix.

How to watch the Track World Championships

You can watch all the action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk.

Who is in the Great Britain team?

The Great Britain men's team is made up of Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood, Dan Bigham, Rhys Britton and Will Perrett. INEOS Grenadiers engineer Bigham is a former hour world record holder, but lost his title to Filippo Ganna last week

Hayter also races for INEOS on the road, but on the track he is a previous champion in the team pursuit and omnium. He also won a silver medal in the Madison at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The women's team will comprise Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald and Neah Evans. Kenny is a five-time Olympic champion on the track and a seven-time rainbow jersey winner. She teamed up with Archibald to win the Madison at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

What are Great Britain's medal chances?

Both the men's and women's squads have the quality in them to challenge for the titles.

The men are likely to focus chiefly on the team pursuit, but will have to hold off a strong Italy contingent if they want to succeed in that event.

Unsurprisingly, given Kenny and Archibald's pedigree, the team pursuit looks like being the women's team's best chance of gold too.

The team pursuit finals - men's and women's - both take place on the evening of Thursday, October 13.

