Getty Images
Cavendish and Doull up to second after dramatic madison
Mark Cavendish and Owain Doull admitted they had to dig deep to snatch victory in the 20-minute madison chase on the second day of action at Six Day London.
Cavendish has twice finished second at the event, once with Bradley Wiggins and once with Peter Kennaugh, but only sat seventh in the standings after the first day despite victory in the derny.
The shining gold bike of the Italian represented one of the main threats to the British pair in the 25-minute madison chase but Tuesday's leaders Bryan Coquard and Donavan Grondin picked up yet more points in the intermediary sprints to stretch their overall lead.
"It was hard. I knew we had to go then," Cavendish said.
"We were caught quite far behind but I looked round the faces and everyone was on the limit.
Team GB Olympic gold medallist Doull added, after enjoying the support of the home crowd: "This is why we race bikes, for moments like this with the noise, the crowd, the race."
The two Brits sit second in the standings, a lap ahead of the Italian pair of Viviani and Simone Consonni but the two French riders remain in the lead.