The French pair of Bryan Coquard and Donavan Grondin amassed 100 points and led the whole field by at least a lap after opening night thanks to their consistency in the madison.

Much-fancied British pair of Mark Cavendish and Owain Doull meanwhile started the day seventh in the standings but made their move in the last five laps of the first madison chase of the night.

Video - The moment Cavendish broke away to madison win 02:35

Video - 'This is why we race bikes!' - Cavendish and Doull react to win 01:50

An upper echelon began to emerge in the classification with Theo Reinhardt, in the rainbow stripes, and Max Beyer positioning themselves dangerously with one event left on the night.

Viviani and Consonni, who had been two circuits down after Day 1, immediately took a lap in the final madison but were followed by the French to put them a lap clear of the field but the margin did not last long.

Consonni and Viviani had been two laps down after the first day of racingGetty Images

However, it was the brilliant golden bike of Viviani that had the last laugh, coming over the top of Wim Stroetinga, defending champion in London, to take victory.

It meant that in total six pairs finished the day on level on laps with Coquard and Grondin retaining their lead by just three points over Consonni and Viviani.