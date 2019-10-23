Cavendish closes out the night in style

A jubilant Mark Cavendish rounded off the opening night of the Six Day London event in style when securing a thrilling 40-lap Derny win.

Video - Jubilant Cavendish secures thrilling Derny win at Six Day London 02:31

USA edge thrilling Madison Chase at Six Day London

USA edged a thrilling Madison Chase at Six Day London thanks to Adrian Hegyvary and Daniel Holloway's fine display.

Video - USA edge thrilling Madison Chase at Six Day London 02:39

Obara puts in dominant display to win opening Keirin final at Six Day London

Japan's Yuto Obara put in a dominant display to win the opening Keirin final at Six Day London.

Video - Obara puts in dominant display to win opening Keirin final at Six Day London 02:41

Havik secures Netherlands 10 points as Germans lead the way in Madison Chase (20min)

Yoeri Havik won the final sprint to secure the Netherlands 10 points as Germany's Theo Reinhardt and Maximilian Beyer led the way in the Madison Chase (20min) at the Six Day event in London.

Video - Havik secures Netherlands 10 points as Germans lead the way in Madison Chase (20min) 01:54

Scott edges 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Prokopyszyn

New Zealand's Joshua Scott edged the 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Poland's Filip Prokopyszyn at the Six Day event in London.

Video - Scott edges 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Prokopyszyn 03:09

Coquard slipstreams way to impressive 40-lap Derny win

France's Bryan Coquard secured an impressive 40-lap Derny win on the opening day of the Six Day event in London.