Cavendish thrills home crowd with Derny victory on opening night at Six Day London
Cavendish closes out the night in style
A jubilant Mark Cavendish rounded off the opening night of the Six Day London event in style when securing a thrilling 40-lap Derny win.
USA edge thrilling Madison Chase at Six Day London
USA edged a thrilling Madison Chase at Six Day London thanks to Adrian Hegyvary and Daniel Holloway's fine display.
Obara puts in dominant display to win opening Keirin final at Six Day London
Japan's Yuto Obara put in a dominant display to win the opening Keirin final at Six Day London.
Havik secures Netherlands 10 points as Germans lead the way in Madison Chase (20min)
Yoeri Havik won the final sprint to secure the Netherlands 10 points as Germany's Theo Reinhardt and Maximilian Beyer led the way in the Madison Chase (20min) at the Six Day event in London.
Scott edges 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Prokopyszyn
New Zealand's Joshua Scott edged the 7.5km points race by one point ahead of Poland's Filip Prokopyszyn at the Six Day event in London.
Coquard slipstreams way to impressive 40-lap Derny win
France's Bryan Coquard secured an impressive 40-lap Derny win on the opening day of the Six Day event in London.