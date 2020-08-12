UCI Road World Championships in Switzerland cancelled due to Covid-19

The 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Aigle–Martigny has been cancelled due to Covid-19, it has been announced.

"The Organising Committee of the 2020 UCI Road World Championships Aigle-Martigny has taken note of the Swiss Federal Council Ordinance on measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic in special situations, which stipulates that major events with more than 1,000 visitors or involving more than 1,000 people are prohibited until 30 September 2020," read a statement issued by the UCI.

"As a result, the organisation of the 2020 UCI Road World Championships in Aigle and Martigny is impossible, all the more so as 45 countries are subject to quarantine for entry into Switzerland on 8 August, which would not allow the event to have the desired impact and would deprive a large number of the 1200 riders, from juniors to elite riders, from 90 countries, of the opportunity to come and defend their chances.

"With eleven events over eight days, the specificities of a circuit race in terms of social distancing and the flow of spectators constitute an insurmountable obstacle with strong constraints."

The 2020 UCI Road World Championships were set to be staged from Sunday, 20 September to Sunday, 27 September in Aigle–Martigny.

