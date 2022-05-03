Sam Welsford was relegated from the 4 Days of Dunkerque after his involvement in a dramatic late crash in northern France, with Arvid de Kleijn awarded the win.

Australian Team DSM rider Weslford had appeared to be the winner as he was the first to cross the finish line with a time of 3:31:14, but given the controversial circumstances there was almost immediately a discussion over who would be awarded the final result.

Ad

The judges then considered events before awarding Dutchman De Kleijn (Human Powered Health) the victory.

4 Jours de Dunkerque 'Nobody likes to see that!' - Big crash at finish line of 4 days of Dunkirk Stage 1 AN HOUR AGO

Before the incident, 20-year-old Belgian cyclist Arnaud de Lie (Lotto-Soudal) had appeared set to come through with superior pace, but Welsford looked to use his elbow to hold off his challenger, which prompted De Lie and Daniel McLay (Arkéa–Samsic) to crash out.

With a tough late bend causing problems, Welsford may point to difficult circumstances but he is for now out of the running.

Second place went to Jason Tesson (St Michel-Auber 93) and the final podium place to Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM). De Lie recovered to seventh.

Cycling Froome and Thomas still possess ‘enough quality to win any race’ – Contador 8 HOURS AGO