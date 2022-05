Cycling

‘He found something special’ - Gianni Vermeersch produces late dash to win Stage 5 of 4 Jours de Dunkerque

Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix) proved the strongest of a small group of sprinters to take Stage 5 victory in 4 Jours de Dunkerque. Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal) led out the sprint but did not have the gas in the final 100 metres, but the consolation for the Belgian is the lead in GC with one stage remaining.

00:02:58, 18 hours ago