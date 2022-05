Cycling

‘Phenomenal effort’ - Gerben Thijssen take Stage 6 as overall 4 Jours de Dunkerque victory goes to Philippe Gilbert

Gerben Thijssen (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) produced a perfectly timed sprint to take Stage 6 of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque, as overall General Classification glory went to Philippe Gilbert (Lotto Soudal). Watch the Giro d'Italia and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:03:07, 19 hours ago