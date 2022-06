Cycling

‘A cracking ride!’ - Audrey Cordon-Ragot wins sixth French time trial title

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) won the French time trial title for a sixth time. Juliette Labous (Team DSM) took second and Cédrine Kerbaol (Cofidis Women) made up the podium. Stream the French National Championships live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:52, 18 minutes ago