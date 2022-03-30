Cycling

'A happy rider could be fast, but an angry rider could be faster' - Meet Trek-Segafredo's sports psychologist

With increasing attention on athletes mental healths as well as their physical conditions, over the winter Trek-Segafredo hired sports psychologist Dr. Elisabetta Borgia. Her job, as she sees it, is to work with all areas of the team, to monitor the riders inner, to prevent burn-out and make sure their emotional well-being is not inhibiting their performance in races.

00:04:55, an hour ago