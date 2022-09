Cycling

Adam Blythe slams relegation rules stopping Alejandro Valverde from racing at World Championships

Adam Blythe says the relegation rules that have led Movistar to block Alejandro Valverde from competing at the World Championships “make no sense". Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk,

00:02:20, an hour ago