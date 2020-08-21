Cycling

Adam Yates to move to Team Ineos from January 2021

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

JEBEL HAFEET, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 27: Adam Yates of The United Kingdom and Team Mitchelton - Scott Red Leader Jersey / during the 6th UAE Tour 2020, Stage 5 a 162km stage from Al Ain to Jebel Hafeet 1033m / #UCIWT / #UAETour / @uae_tour / on F

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Mitchelton–Scott rider Adam Yates will move to Team Ineos from January 2021, the British team have confirmed.

Yates has spent the entirety of his professional career at Mitchelton-Scott, racing alongside his twin brother Simon Yates.

Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: Six of the best wins from the 2019 cycling season

08/11/2019 AT 17:08

But Ineos have now moved to sign up Yates, saying that they wanted to acquire more top British talent.

The Ineos Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “I’m really delighted that Adam is finally joining the team.

"It feels like the timing is just right as he enters the prime of his career and we embark on a new era as the Ineos Grenadiers.

As a global team with a British heart, Adam’s no-nonsense British character is a perfect fit.

"He knows how to win and his gritty, determined and resilient approach are exactly the attributes we are looking to foster as we assemble the new Ineos Grenadiers to be built on purpose."

And Yates himself said that he would like to develop his skills as a Grand Tour rider when he completes his move to Ineos.

"The prospect of riding for a British team is one that I am extremely excited about.

"I’ve witnessed the rise of cycling in the UK during my career and I think this has been spurred on by the success of British riders and this team.

Play Icon
WATCH

Stage 3 highlights: Adam Yates takes first win outside Europe at UAE Tour

00:04:08

"It is an exciting opportunity and one that I feel has come at the right time.

"My results in week-long races and one day races have been really solid but I would like to take that consistency to Grand Tour racing with the Ineos Grenadiers and see where it takes me.”

Yates' career high came at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana, where he won the GC. Furthermore, he came seventh in the 2017 Tour de France, winning the young rider classification.

Il Lombardia

Roglic, Bernal, Chaves, Woods, Yates - Eurosport's experts pick their favourites for Il Lombardia

11/10/2019 AT 14:23
World Championships

Pedersen causes major upset as Van der Poel cracks spectacularly

29/09/2019 AT 09:58
Related Topics
CyclingTeam INEOSMitchelton-ScottAdam Yates
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On