Adam Yates to move to Team Ineos from January 2021

Mitchelton–Scott rider Adam Yates will move to Team Ineos from January 2021, the British team have confirmed.

Yates has spent the entirety of his professional career at Mitchelton-Scott, racing alongside his twin brother Simon Yates.

But Ineos have now moved to sign up Yates, saying that they wanted to acquire more top British talent.

The Ineos Team Principal Sir Dave Brailsford said: “I’m really delighted that Adam is finally joining the team.

"It feels like the timing is just right as he enters the prime of his career and we embark on a new era as the Ineos Grenadiers.

As a global team with a British heart, Adam’s no-nonsense British character is a perfect fit.

"He knows how to win and his gritty, determined and resilient approach are exactly the attributes we are looking to foster as we assemble the new Ineos Grenadiers to be built on purpose."

And Yates himself said that he would like to develop his skills as a Grand Tour rider when he completes his move to Ineos.

"The prospect of riding for a British team is one that I am extremely excited about.

"I’ve witnessed the rise of cycling in the UK during my career and I think this has been spurred on by the success of British riders and this team.

"It is an exciting opportunity and one that I feel has come at the right time.

"My results in week-long races and one day races have been really solid but I would like to take that consistency to Grand Tour racing with the Ineos Grenadiers and see where it takes me.”

Yates' career high came at the 2018 Vuelta a Espana, where he won the GC. Furthermore, he came seventh in the 2017 Tour de France, winning the young rider classification.

